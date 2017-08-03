YALI welcomes dual citizenship

Young African Leader’s Initiative (YALI) Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza has commended government for implementing the dual citizenship clause in the constitution that allows for dual citizenship.

Mr. Mwanza has told Q-news that the implementation of this clause will afford Zambian citizens in the diaspora who lost their citizenship to regain it, and thus contribute effectively to the country.

He has since urged government to extend the spirit of making the constitutional clauses operational to other areas such as the clause pertaining to political parties.

Government commenced the implementation of the dual citizenship clause for Zambians in the Diaspora which will now see the Citizenship Board register within six months a person who ceased to be a citizen of Zambia as a result of acquiring the citizenship of another country upon notification to the Citizenship Board of Zambia.