Saviour Chishimba detained!

Police in Lusaka have detained United Progressive People (UPP) President Dr. Saviour Chishimba at Woodlands Police Station for defamation of the president.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Police have Warned and Cautioned Dr. Chishimba of Makeni, Lusaka for the Offence of Defamation of the President.

Ms Katongo says this is contrary to Section 69 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

She says the defamation occurred between 1st and 8th July, 2017 in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo says the UPP Leader will be charged once the officers are done with the processes.

Earlier, Police picked up Dr Chishimba from Diamond TV where he was featuring on a programme.

And UPP Spokesperson Kizito Mukuka in a statement says Dr. Chishimba was around 13hrs taken to Woodlands Police Station from Police Headquarters for further interrogation.

Mr. Mukuka says police have not yet charged Dr. Chishimba.

He explains that earlier, the police went to his office and demanded for a copy of his previous press briefing which he held on 8th July, 2017.