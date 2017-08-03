Pirates confirm Micho return

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the return of Milutin Sredejovic as the head coach for his second stint at the club on Thursday.

The 47-year old was in charge of Pirates in 2006 and rejoins the club following his resignation as head coach of the Uganda national team whom he led to their first Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 1978.

Speaking at the press conference to unveil the new coach, chairman Dr Irvin Khoza expressed his delight in securing one of the most experienced coaches in the continent.

“We welcome back Milutin Sredejovic, coach Micho. A man who’s integrity I respect. When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent,” said Khoza.

Dr Khoza: “We will also announce his technical support staff after further discussions. We will be announcing & finalising player transfers and staff movements soon. We are making sure we can correct some of the issues we had around the technical team,” added the Pirates chairman.