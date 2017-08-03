JCTR bemoans high rate of immorality in Livingston

The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection has bemoaned the high rate of immorality among youths in Livingstone which it has attributed to lack of recreational facilities in the city.

JCTR Regional Outreach Officer George Makaha tells QTV in Livingstone that there is urgent need for government to put up recreational facilities in the city to keep youths busy and away from immoral activities such as prostitution and drug abuse.

Mr. Makaha has also attributed the increase in immoral activities in the District to high unemployment.

He has called on government to industrialize Livingstone to create employment for the youth as a way of keeping them busy.

Mr Makala states that other than tourism, the city has so much potential for other economic activities such as agriculture, textile industry and Agro Processing.