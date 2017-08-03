All is set for Ukusefya Pangw’ena

The Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) says all is set for next week’s Ukusefya Pangw’ena traditional ceremony of the Bemba speaking people in Mungwi District of Northern Province.

BRE Spokesperson Washanga Impika Sha Lubemba has told QFM News via telephone that preparations are progressing well and that most of the logistics have been put in place.

He says various stakeholders have shown support towards the successful hosting of the traditional ceremony.

He adds that President Edgar Lungu is expected to grace this year’s ceremony.

And Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile says the President is expected in Kasama next week on a two day visit.

Mr. Mundubile says while in Kasama, the president will launch the Tullow Oil Exploration Project on Friday, August 11 as well as grace the ‘Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony on Saturday, 12th August.