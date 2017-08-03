ACU cautions consumers against falling for healing herbs

The Africa Consumer Union (ACU) has cautioned consumers against falling for mysterious healing herbs offered by traditional healers.

The union has also called on government to devise measures to protect consumers from commercial fraud by outlawing this type of daylight robbery.

ACU First Vice President Muyunda Ililonga has told QFM News via telephone that Zambian pedestrians and motorists are accustomed to receiving small fliers or leaflets that advertise the services of mysterious healers and magicians.

Mr. Ililonga states that although the traditional doctors claim to originate from different countries, the services they offer are strikingly similar and that what is on offer is generally treatment for sexual issues, emotional and psychological problems, security-related problems, social and interpersonal problems, medical matters and economic problems.

Mr. Ililonga says it is for this reason that the union feels the government should come up with measures that will protect consumers.