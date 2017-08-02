Trump signs new Russia sanctions

President Trump quietly signed legislation on Wednesday hitting Russia with new sanctions and limiting his administration’s ability to lift them.

The White House had sought to water down the bill’s provisions, which give Congress the power to veto the lifting of sanctions on Moscow, and initially waffled on if the sanctions would get Trump’s signature.

But the bill, which was sent to the White House on Friday, passed with overwhelming, veto-proof majorities. It was approved 98-2 in the Senate and 419-3 in the House.

Trump has sought warmer relations with Russia, even amid the myriad investigations into whether his campaign officials colluded with Moscow to impact the 2016 election. Trump is reportedly considering restoring Russian access to two diplomatic compounds the Obama administration seized last year in retaliation for its campaign meddling.

The law puts new sanctions on Russia and codifies existing sanctions for its incursion in Ukraine and for interfering in the 2016 election. It also limits the president’s power to lift sanctions or return the diplomatic compounds by giving Congress the power to block sanctions relief.