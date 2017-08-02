Bio-fuel can save the country resources – Mabumba

Energy Minister David Mabumba has proposed the establishment of a Technical Committee to spearhead the production of bio-fuels in the country.

Mr Mabumba made the proposal during a one day Bio-fuel and Cassava Stakeholders meeting in Lusaka organized by Barclays Bank Zambia Plc.

He states that enhanced production of bio-fuel and ethanol can help the nation save resources used to import fuel.

The Energy Minister says the government has since revised the National Energy Policy of 1994 to include the production of bio-fuel.

Speaking at the same event, Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya encouraged farmers to consider diversifying to other crops such as Soya beans, jatropha and cassava which are used to produce biodiesel.

Meanwhile, Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director Mizinga Melu says the bank is committed to provide the much needed funding to help promote the production of bio-fuel in the country.

And Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has observed the need to strengthen research in the production of bio-fuel and ethanol in the country.