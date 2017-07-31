UPND demands to know exact Zambia’s debt stock

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded that Government tells the nation Zambia’s exact debt stock.

UPND Parliamentary Chief Whip Garry Nkombo has told a media briefing in Lusaka that in view of conflicting statements on the country’s debt stock, it’s imperative that Finance Minister Felix Mutati tells the nation the exact position.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo, who is Mazabuka UPND Member of Parliament, has also demanded that the government increases the maize floor price for this marketing season to K95 per 50kg bag of maize.

He says farmers toiled so hard for them to get nothing from their hard work.

Mr Nkombo recommends that in order to reduce the high mealie meal prices in the country, the government should consider reducing electricity tariffs for milling companies as a way of reducing the high cost of production.

And Mr Nkombo has demanded that the government allows all University of Zambia students who did not finish paying for their tuition fees to write their exams.

He says the excuse that UNZA Management is looking for money to pay lecturers is lame as the institution is getting 5% from rentals from the 50-year lease for East Park Mall.