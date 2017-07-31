QTV, CBC goes on DSTV

MultiChoice Zambia has announced the launch of two new local channels QTV and CBC on the DStv Platform.

The channels will be available on the DStv Access, Compact, Compact+ and Premium packages from Tuesday, 1 August, 2017, with CBC on 277 and QTV on channel 278.

QTV Chief Executive Officer Moses Nyama said the station very excited about this support and partnership being received from DStv through MultiChoice Zambia as it gives Zambian talent and local producers an opportunity to express themselves and grow their potential on a bigger platform.

Mr Nyama says as a station, QTV is committed to ensuring that it provides the best local TV programming possible.

And commenting on the development, MultiChoice Zambia Acting Managing Director Recha Karima-Kabwe said the Company will continue to partner with local TV channels and local content providers as a show of commitment to growing the Zambian TV and film sector.

Some of the programs to look out for on the two TV stations include Zilile, iliyashi, In Touch and Soccer Chat that show on QTV while The Ultimate BLOCK, CalabashFlava and My Zed Top10 that air on CBC.