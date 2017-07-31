Lungu congratulates Zambia U-17

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia Under-17 for winning the just ended Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) championship which was hosted by Mauritius.

The President said the splendid performance and ultimate victory of the boys over the hosts Mauritius is a clear indication of Zambia’s bright future for soccer.

He says the marvelous performance by the boys shows that the country has an oasis of talent to tap into to form the future senior national team.

President Lungu says the junior Chipolopolo have made the country proud and that it is his prayer that they will be consistent in their performance to bring greater glory to the nation.

The President has also paid glowing tribute to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for its tireless efforts to take football in the country to a higher level.

He has also extolled the Coach and the technical team for their resilience to bring victory home.

This is contained in a statement issued by special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda.