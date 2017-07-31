Bafana ring changes for Zambia test

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has announced a 25-man squad to face Zambia in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The first leg clash of the third and final round will take place on Saturday, 12 August 2 017 at a venue still to be announced.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

Baxter has kept the bulk of the squad making only five changes.

Kaizer Chiefs goal minder Bruce Bvuma, who was in the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup squad, returns after he missed out on the two-legged Chan qualifiers against Botswana. He takes the place of Khulekani Kubheka.

In defence, Malebogo Modise and Junaid Sait make way for Denwin Farmer (Supersport United) and Ayabulela Konqobe of Amazulu. Supersport United midfielder, Teboho Mokoena is back in the squad after he was withdrawn before the second leg of the Botswana clash at Moruleng Stadium.

U20 international Masilakhe Phohlongo of Ajax Cape Town and Tshegofatso Mabaso of Bloemfontein Celtic are the new faces in the middle of the park. The strike force trio of Gift Motupa, Ryan Moon and Bonginkosi Ntuli has been recalled.

Bafana Bafana go into camp on Sunday, 6 August 2017. The return leg will be played in Zambia on the weekend of 18, 19, 20 August 2017. The overall winner will qualify for the Chan tournament, which is set to take place in Kenya from 11 January to 2 February 2018.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament and national team players who are playing in their country’s own domestic league will be eligible to compete in the football showpiece.

Bafana Chan squad:

Goalkeepers: Boalefa Pule, Steven Hoffman, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Siyabonga Nhlapo, Siphiwe Mnguni, Sandile Mthethwa, Tercious Malepe, Mothobi Mvala, Mario Booysen, Denwin Farmer, Ayabulela Konqobe

Midfielders: Cole Alexander, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Sibusiso Kumalo, Tshegofatso Mabaso, Dumisani Zuma, Michael Morton, Riyaad Norodien, Siphelele Ntshangase, Masilakhe Phohlongo, Jamie Webber

Strikers: Bongani Ntuli, Ryan Moon, Gift Motupa

SuperSport.com