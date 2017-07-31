50 Cent Uses ‘Power’ To Send A Message To His Son

(AllHipHop Rumors) Iyanla Vanzant or Oprah haven’t reach out to 50 Cent and his son yet?!

It’s still very unclear as to whether 50 Cent and his oldest son will ever mend their broken relationship.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen their private issues spill out publicly via social media spats between the two.

While there are plenty of people who don’t get along with their children or their parents, one can’t help but to wish that as many people possible will work it out.

50 took to his Instagram to ask a few questions during his usual ‘Power’ promo. Although 50 doesn’t name any names, it’s obvious that he’s referring to the problems he has with Marquise.

“How long could you love something that don’t love you back? When your kid would rather be around your enemies than you,could you still love him? Is there a limit to how much disrespect you can accept ? If you provided everything for someone then found out they could careless about you. when you realized there view point could you ever have compassion for them?” said 50 Cent.

Sometimes 50 Cent seems like he isn’t admitting any of his faults in the reasoning for why he and his son don’t get along. Now 50 has stated that his oldest son has been brainwashed by his mother (which isn’t too uncommon either), but it still feels like 50 had to play some part in the failed relationship.50 Cent is now using ‘Power’ and putting himself into the character of Kanan to send a message to his son lawd. He said he might as well kill two birds with one stone. Do you think him and his son will ever reconcile?