Tayali advises against blame game on national unity

Equity and Economic Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has advised his fellow political party leaders to stop the blame game but work together in healing the nation.

Mr. Tayali is of the view that currently all politicians are pointing at each other as the causers of the problems Zambians are facing.

Mr. Tayali says this “blame game” will not sort out the problems rather they might end up destroying the Country and that the solution is in humility and reason-ability other than emotions.

He says leaders should admit that those who have a chance to communicate something to the public are emotional saying this will not help.

He says this is not about who is the winner, but restoring Zambia to a place where all of the people can be free in peace and harmony.