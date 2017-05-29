President Lungu concerned with succession disputes

President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the increasing number of succession disputes in some Chiefdoms in the country.

President Lungu has implored the chiefs to take keen interest in finding a lasting solution to this challenge and not jeopardize the country’s impeccable record of peace and stability.

Speaking when he opened a session of the house of Chiefs in Lusaka this morning, President Lungu notes that chiefdoms are the foundation of the country’s peace and tranquility hence the need to ensure their stability.

He has suggested that one of minimizing succession disputes is for Chiefdoms to prepare indisputable family trees which must be submitted to the ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

The Head of State says this will help determine the rightful heir to the throne in case of disputes.

And President Lungu is also concerned with the some traditional Leaders who are in a habit of selling huge tracts of land to foreigners at the expense of Zambians.

President Lungu says although chiefs are custodians of land, they should not abuse this role but preserve the God given inheritance.

He says the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources has so far visited all the ten provinces in its quest to finalize the National Land Policy.

President Lungu says the Land Act will be able to address some of the challenges related to selling of Land once drafted.