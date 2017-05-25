Zambia’s struggle is economic liberation – CSPR

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction says it remains concerned that the greatest struggle for Zambians is that of economic liberation.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says whilst Zambia turns 53 years old this year, 54.4 percent of the people continue to engage a daily struggle against poverty and exclusion, with little opportunity to participate and enjoy in economic growth of the country as inequalities continue to raise, with a larger than ever gap between the rich and the poor.

Mr. Nshindano observes that the Social Protection programmes remain inadequate to even guarantee well-being of the brave Veterans that directly fought for Zambia’s liberation.

He says CSPR is disheartened that the pan African Agenda 2063, in its infancy has not received the much-deserved political will, compared to other global development agendas.

He furthermore observes that Zambia has equally not sensitized its Citizens on the Agenda 2063 in which the continent and its countries pursues among other aspirations; good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law, inclusive and sustainable economic development and an Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics.

He has since called on government to do more in reforming policies and laws so as to create an environment where all Zambians progressively realise the benefits of the political freedom.