Zambia signs agreement with EXIM bank of India to decongest Lusaka roads

Zambia has signed a confirmation agreement with Export- Import Bank of India (EXIM) to see the construction of infrastructure that would decongest Lusaka roads.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says he is hopeful that the actual works to build roads in points on congestion will start in less than two months.

The Finance Minister says most business houses have relocated because of congestion in the central business district and that the government wants to see them come back once it decongests Lusaka.

This came to light at a side event during the on- going 2017 African Development Bank –AfDB annual meetings in AHMEDABAD, India.

Mr. Mutati has signed on behalf of Zambia while Debasish Malick, EXIM Bank Deputy Managing Director signed for the bank.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister has held talks with Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, who has promised to help Zambia in areas of agriculture and energy.

And speaking at a side event, Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Director General for Global Agenda Magnus Lennartsson has praised Zambia for taking a painful decision to cut off subsidies on fuel and electricity as such acts are not sustainable.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia High Commission in India First Secretary for Press and Tourism Bangwe Naviley.