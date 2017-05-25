President Lungu speaks against colonialism

President Edgar Lungu says Africa must reject plans by some people who want to bring back colonialism in Africa.

The head of State said this at State House during the commemoration of the Africa Freedom Day under the theme “Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in youth.”

President Lungu says he is aware of the scheme where some former colonial masters want to regroup and take over the leadership of Africa.

He says Africans must reject this scheme.

And President Lungu has encouraged young people not to shy away from taking part in the affairs of the nation.

He says Zambia’s founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and his team embarked on a journey to liberate Zambia when they were still youths and thus the need for young people to be involved in matters of the nation.

The Head of State says youths should be inspired to be involved in the running of national matters as they are the future leaders.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has pardoned 428 inmates countrywide on the occasion of the Africa Freedom Day.

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces has also commuted long prison terms of 11 inmates to various shorter terms of imprisonment.