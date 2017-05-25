ACC re-arrests Alfred Sakala

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has re-arrested former Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) for Luapula Province Alfred Sakala and a contractor Moffat Kabimba for corruption involving K47, 763. 22.

Alfred Sakala, 43, of house No. NY94 Woodlands Extension, Godfrey Chitalu Road, today 24th of May 2017 charged with one (1) count of willful failure to comply with applicable procedures contrary to section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Particulars of the offence being that on dates unknown but between the 1st August 2012 and 30th October 2012 in Mansa, while working together with unknown persons, did willfully fail to comply with the law on applicable procedures relating to procurement in the manner he authorized the award of a contract for rehabilitation of a servants quarter at the District Commissioner’s Residence to Bemos Trading and facilitated the payment of K49, 763,220 without following the laid down procedures and without a Certificate of Payment.

In the same matter, the Commission has also arrested Moffat Kabimba, 40, of House No. 34, Kalomo Road in Chilenje, Lusaka with two counts of the offence of forgery contrary to section 344 as read with section 347 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on dates unknown but between the 1st of August and 31st October, 2012 in Mansa, Luapula Province, Mr. Kabimba while acting together with persons unknown did forge three documents namely quotation No. 3799 and quotation Nos. 145 and 148 dated 10th September 2012 bearing the names Moonlite General Dealers Construction & Hardware Sales and Ladderlink General Dealers respectively, purporting that the said quotations were originated by the proprietors of the two companies or under their authority when in fact not.

Mr. Kabimba was in the third count charged with uttering the above mentioned forged documents purporting that they were genuinely prepared and issued by the named business entities when in fact not.

This is according to a statement made available to QTV News by Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.