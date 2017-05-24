Zambia advises South Africa’s opposition leader to reschedule his visit to HH

Government has advised the leader of the South African opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane to reschedule his travel arrangements to Zambia until such a time that the Court would allow him to visit and meet his counterpart UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba has disclosed that he had received official communication and request from Mr. Maimane to visit incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Mwamba explains that Mr. Maimane intends to travel to Zambia but has been advised by the High Commission to do so after the Court clears and grants him authority to see Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Mwamba has informed Mr. Maimane that a court order or directive was in place that restricted persons that should see Mr. Hichilema.

He furthermore explains that the restrictions on whom should see Mr. Hichilema arose from the Court Order and Directives and that the commission has therefore, for purposes of Mr Maimane wishing to see Mr. Hichilema, advised that when authority has been sought or obtained through the Court, Mr. Maimane could travel to Zambia.

He states that the Court directed the family to provide such a list to the Zambia Correctional Service.

Mr. Mwamba has thanked Mr. Maimane for the interest he had shown in Zambia’s Democracy and the rule of law also thanking him for his solidarity efforts to meet his opposition counterpart from Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia High Commission in South Africa First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali.