Lungu has capacity to unite Zambia – Bwalya

The ruling PF says the manner in which President Edgar Lungu is relating to former Zambia’s Republican Presidents attests to his extraordinary capacity to unite the nation.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Lungu has demonstrated outstanding credentials by showing to the nation that he appreciates former Presidents Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda.

Mr. Bwalya says the ruling PF is inspired by how President Lungu is relating to both Dr. Kaunda and Mr. Banda as did when he recently allowed them to accompany him to Chinsali.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Bwalya notes that President Lungu displayed a very powerful gesture which Zambians ought to start emulating.

Mr. Bwalya holds the view that it is high time that a sitting Republican President begun reaching out to his predecessors regardless of which political party they come from.

He believes that this is what will help in uniting the nation further and galvanizing efforts for development.