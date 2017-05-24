HH’s treason case adjourned to Friday

Ruling in the matter opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others are facing one count of treason has been reserved to Friday the 26th of May this week.

Magistrate David Simuusamba was to make ruling today but could not do so after he met the prosecution and defense lawyers in chambers.

Magistrate Simuusamba has also reserved ruling to Friday on two preliminary issues the defense lawyers raised this morning.

When the matter came up, defense lawyers made an application in which they asked the Court to restate an earlier ruling by Magistrate Greenwell Malumani on the tight police security at the Court.

In their submission, the defense lawyers told the Court that they are having difficulties accessing the Court premises owing to the tightened security.

They told the Court that the restrictions they have experienced today, to the extent of some of them almost being detained by the Police, was also extended to State lawyers.

The defense lawyers want the Police to explain to the Court why counsel is being prevented from performing their responsibility and being stopped to pack their vehicles inside Court premises.

They have also raised concern that the accused whom they are representing in Court are not enjoying all their visitation rights.

As an example, the defense lawyers told the Court that one of the accused persons has only been able to see his mother when he appears in Court for the matter.

The defense lawyers have argued that this is however contrary to the rights that all accused persons are entitled to, to be visited by their relatives and friends.

In their submission, the defense lawyers have further asked the Court to allow the accused persons to be visited, during normal hours, by counsel other than those appearing on record.

They have contended that their clients have other matters which they require to give instructions on to counsel other than the lawyers on record.

It was at this point, after the defense made its plea, that Magistrate Simuusamba went on to invite in chambers counsel and the police officer in charge of security, before adjourning the matter.