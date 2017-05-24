Heavy presence of police in streets worries Changala

President Edgar Lungu has been advised to stop trivializing the extent of political tension in Zambia.

Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala says President Lungu cannot say there is no political tension when there is so much police presence on the Zambian streets.

Mr. Changala thinks that if there is so much presence of police officers on the street it is a sign that there is something unusual they have seen needs to be controlled.

He has told QTV News that what he has observed is that Zambia is still going through a period of uncertainty.

Mr. Changala says he finds it worrying that the Republican President wants to downplay the current political situation in the Country and make people believe that everything is ok.

He thinks that it is wrong for the nation to burry itself in the sand and pretend it is united when in fact it is more divided than ever before after last year’s general elections.