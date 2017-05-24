17 perish in Luangwa accident

Seventeen people have died on the spot while 48 others have sustained injuries in an accident involving Kapena Bus along Great East Road.

The accident happened between Luangwa Market and Luangwa Bridge at about 21:08 hours after the driver of the Scania bus registration number ABP 6303 belonging to Kapena Transport which was Eastern bound failed to negotiate a curve making the bus to overturn.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News in an interview that the injured are admitted to Mumpashya and Katondwe Mission Hospitals respectively.

Ms Katongo says among the dead are three juveniles, six male adults and eight female adults.

She says the driver of the bus identified as Matomola Mubyana of Lusaka’s SOS, is among the 48 injured.

She explains that the bodies are being transported to the two above mentioned hospital mortuaries.

The Police Spokesperson has since appealed to members of the public who could have relatives on the bus to travel to Luangwa to help in identifying the bodies of the deceased.