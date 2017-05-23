UPND concerned HH’s treason case is dragging

The opposition UPND has expressed concern that the Court case in which its leader Hakainde Hichilema is facing one count of treason is unnecessarily dragging on.

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says her party finds it unfortunate that on Monday when the matter came up for ruling, the case had to be adjourned without the Court’s decision being read.

Ms. Nalumango says this is notwithstanding the fact that the charge of treason Mr. Hichilema and his five co-accused are facing is not bailable.

She has told QTV News that if however the Magistrate handling the case is truly unwell the reason why he could not make the ruling, it would then be an act of God which is beyond his control.

Ms. Nalumango states that what should however been not forgotten is the fact that Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused have spent more than a month manned in custody.

She says the UPND still believes in its leader and his co-accused’s innocence.