Lungu extends mandate of Voting Patterns Commission

President Edgar Lungu has extended the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns and Political Violence to 30th November, 2017.

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Rowland Msiska has told QTV News that this is in exercise of the powers in Section 3 of the Inquiries Act.

Dr. Msiska explains that the extension is contained in Statutory Instrument No 33 of 2017 dated 12th April, 2017, issued by President Lungu.

He explains that in exercise of the powers contained in section 3 of the Inquiries Act, the Commission issued under Statutory Instrument No 72 of 2016 and published in accordance with the provisions opf section 2 of the Act, is amended by deletion of the words “Not later than one hundred and twenty days from the date of appointment of the commission” and the substitution therefore of the words “by 30th November, 2017”.

The Secretary to the cabinet has since disclosed that copies of the said Statutory Instruments can be obtained from the Government Printers in Lusaka.