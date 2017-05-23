Kalaba impressed with Finnish company Nacart’s investment in energy sector

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has expressed happiness with progress a Finnish company Nacart has made in building a $200 million energy plant that will create thousands of jobs and narrow the energy deficit in Zambia.

Mr Kalaba says once the project is complete, Zambia will not only light the ‘darkest part’ of rural Zambia in Shangombo where the project is located but will also provide potential for exporting power to neighboring countries such as Angola and Namibia in western and North western Zambia.

According to a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia’s Charge d’ Affaires to Sweden Anthony Mukwita who accompanied the Foreign Affairs Minister on an enhanced economic diplomacy engagement of western Europe, Mr Kalaba says Finland’s unwavering trade interest in Zambia is a ‘clear testimony’ of the trust the West has in Zambia as a ‘stable and safe country to invest’ in.

He says optimization of Zambia’s economic diplomatic relations is being done through the countries representation abroad in countries such as Sweden.

Under the project, the Finnish based power firm will produce over 800,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually.

Over 3, 000 Zambians in Shangombo will benefit from direct employment leading to poverty reduction while hundreds others will be indirectly employed

Zambia has a current power deficit of about 2, 400 megawatts which will be narrowed and reduce power rationing once the project is completed.