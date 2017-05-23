Govt working hard to diversify agric sector – Mutati

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Government is working hard to ensure that the agricultural sector starts creating jobs and reducing poverty.

Mr. Mutati says President Edgar Lungu has made the agricultural sector a priority for this year adding that Government is doing everything possible to achieve this goal.

The Finance Minister says Government is further diversifying the agricultural sector to cut on the huge dependence on maize.

Mr. Mutati said this on arrival in Ahmedabad in India where he is attending the African Development Bank-AfDB annual meeting.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says Mr. Mutati, who is also a Governor of the board of AfDB, has done well to attend the annual meetings as Zambia’s voice will be heard.

She says this year’s theme ‘ Agriculture for wealth creation,’ coincides with Zambia’s 7th National Development Plan.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia High Commission in India First Secretary for Press and Tourism Bangwe Naviley.