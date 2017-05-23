Govt challenged over savings from removed subsidies on electricity

The opposition Party for National Unity (PNU) has challenged government to avail the nation with a figure of how much is being saved from the removed subsidies on electricity.

PNU president Highvie Hamududu says government should also tell the nation where the monies being saved are going.

Mr. Hamududu has told QTV News that there is a need to hold government accountable on the decisions it has made which directly affects the people.

He states that the PNU expects Zambian people to feel relief whenever government makes any adjustments which entail them making sacrifices in return.

Mr. Hamududu says his party thinks that government should not make adjustments just to perpetuate abuse and fiscal indiscipline.