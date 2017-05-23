Daka fit for Iran selection – Dr. Lupasha

Under 20 top marksman Patson Daka shook off his injury scare to join his teammates in training at the on-going FIFA World Cup.

Daka was stretchered off the pitch on Sunday in Zambia’s 2-1 win over Portugal after 42 minutes after having suffered a lip laceration.

Team Doctor Mwila Lupasha told Fazfootball.com that the UEFA U-21 Championship winner with FC Red Bull Salzburg was fit and would be eligible for selection on Wednesday when Zambia faces Iran in their second Group C match.

The 19-year old joined up with the rest of the team in their first training after having seen off the highly rated Portuguese side.

“The treatment started yesterday. Today, he is feeling much better and we wanted to assess him to see how he is doing in the training and be ready for Wednesday’s game,” Dr Lupasha said.

“From what I have assessed, he should be ready for the game.”

He also said that Conlyde Luchanga who had a minor abrasion on his rear was fit for selection.

“Luchanga had a small wound on the buttock. We had to dress him before the match, but the dressing came off so that’s the blood you saw,” he said.

The African champions face Iran on Wednesday in their second Group C fixture at Jeju World Cup Stadium at 09:45 hours Zambian time.

Zambia tops Group C after round one of matches.

