ACU urges ratification of protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products

The African Consumer Unit (ACU) has observed the need for Zambia to consider ratifying protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products.

ACU First Vice President Muyunda Ililonga says over years the country has reported cases of smuggling of tobacco products at its various border points claiming significant loss in revenue to the treasury.

Mr. Ililonga says in order to counter and eventually eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, the country needs international cooperation.

He says Zambia needs to join the rest of the progressive world and ratify the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

Mr. Ililonga explains to QTV News that it is the first protocol of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) to which the country is already a party.

He furthermore explains that this protocol which was adopted in 2012 in Seoul, Korea builds upon and compliments Article 15 of the WHO FCTC, which addresses means of encountering illicit trade in Tobacco products, a key aspect of a comprehensive tobacco Control policy.

He says the growing international illicit trade in Tobacco products poses a serious threat to public health.

The ACU Vice president says illicit trade increases the accessibility and affordability of tobacco products, thus fueling the tobacco epidemic and undermining tobacco Control policies.