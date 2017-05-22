Zambian Chiefs have no finances – Chief Chimbuka

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people of Muchinga Province has attributed the reason why traditional leaders in Zambia engage in illegal activities to lack of financial support.

Chief Chimbuka says traditional leaders have no finances to use to help improve the lives of the people in their chiefdoms.

He states that this explains why chiefs have been allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of the Mukula trees as means to raise some money.

Chief Chimbuka has told QTV News in a interview that most chiefdoms around the country are faced with wide range challenges that require funding.

Chief Chimbuka states that it is therefore difficult for traditional leaders to resist the temptation of selling land or natural resources such as the Mukula tree.

He says his appeal to government is that it begins periodically avail chiefs with some money for their chiefdoms in order to avoid situations where they engage in illegal activities.