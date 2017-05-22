SACCORD proposes establishment of National Day of Dialogue

The Southern Center for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has proposed for the creation of a National Day of Dialogue which should be held every year for political players to dialogue on national matters.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe tells QTV News in an interview that instead of fixing dates to dialogue, it is healthy and important that a date is set where political players can be meeting on a set date annually to discuss issues that may be affecting them.

Mr. Cheembe notes that this will help the nation in the maintenance of peace and unity.

And the SACCORD Executive Director has opposed calls by some stakeholders to cancel or postpone the holding of the dialogue meeting given the fact that UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema remains incarcerated.

He says stakeholders must not stop advocating for this dialogue because of the current political tension in the country.