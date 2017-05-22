Prophetic Ministry has been abused – Kakuwa

Every Home for Christ Regional Director Richard Kakuwa has expressed concern that prophetic ministry in Zambia is being abused by some preachers.

Bishop Kakuwa told Q news that things taking place in the prophetic ministry are portraying as ungodly which has led to the existence of prophets in the country to be questioned.

The clergyman has supported the ministry of religious affairs decision to question and scrutinize prophets and preachers that are coming into the country stating that this is very necessary as some prophets are trying to use the ministry to make money for themselves.

He has since advised that Government puts up a requirement for all foreign prophets or preachers who want to come into the country to send their profiles in advance so that the ministry of religious affairs can scrutinize them and give a go ahead for them to be allowed in the country.