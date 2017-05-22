BETUZ welcomes creation of contingency fund for examinations

Basic Education Teachers Union General Secretary Jeffrey Simuntala has welcomed the intentions by government to create a contingency fund for examinations for Schools in the Country.

Mr. Simuntala says having such a fund will help in addressing inefficiencies during exams.

He says teachers are having difficulties in administering exams.

Mr. Simuntala says there have also been challenges of shortage of invigilators and makers due to inadequate funding.

He has urged government to quickly create the contingency fund which he says will be a milestone in improving the way exams are conducted in Zambia.