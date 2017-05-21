There is no substitute to dialogue between PF and UPND – CISCA

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) says it still believes there is no substitute to sincere dialogue between the ruling PF and the opposition UPND.

CiSCA further believes that the pre- condition of recognition of the presidency by the UPND being suggested by the PF leadership should essentially be the outcome of a dialogue process and not the basis for the two parties to engage in dialogue.

In a statement made to Qfm news the consortium thinks that it is imperative that the nation aims to move towards sustainable peace and stability through genuine dialogue.

CiSCA says political parties, citizens and other stakeholders should not put pre-conditions to dialogue on national matters but should instead develop a selfless desire to find local solutions to national challenges through inclusive consultative processes.

The consortium thinks that it is unfortunate that the PF government seem to have substituted dialogue with intimidation, suppression and intolerance to those perceived to be opposed to its establishment.

It is of the view that this is however threatening the Zambia’s democracy, eroding the rule of law and grossly undermining good governance.