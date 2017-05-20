Lumwana sitting on 4M tons of unprocessed ore with elevated Uranium

Barrick Gold Lumwana Copper Mine is currently sitting on 4 million tons of unprocessed copper ore with elevated levels of Uranium.

Head of Corporate Affairs Nathan Chishimba says the 4 million tons of the copper ore has accumulated since 2011.

Mr. Chishimba says the copper ore which occurred with elevated levels of Uranium was mined from its Malundwe pit and stockpiled away from the Mine’s processing facility.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Chishimba says there are no immediate plans to begin processing the stockpiled ore to extract Uranium but that mining at some areas of the Malundwe pit may resume.

Mr. Chishimba says it is in fact not in the line of business of Barrick Gold Lumwana’s operations that it should engage in the production of Uranium .

He however says there is constant liaison with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) in terms of the Mine’s plans to manage the stockpiles and any other process around it going forward.

Mr. Chishimba says the mine’s main operations currently remain at its Chimiwungo pit.