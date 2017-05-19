ZCF to complete installation of milling plants by end of year

Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZFC) Director General James Chirwa says they will in the next two months install an additional 600 solar milling units bringing the total number of milling plants installed to 1000.

And Mr. Chirwa has disclosed that central province will have the highest number of solar milling units from the 2000 earmarked to be installed countrywide as it has proved to be the most maize producing province in the country.

He says the Installation of the milling plants is being done according to the production of maize in a particular province.

Mr. Chirwa told Q-News that currently, there are more 400 milling units have been installed in various parts of the country and are fully operational.

He has expressed confidence that all the 2000 solar units will be installed by the end of this year.

M Chirwa has since assured the people of Zambia that they will start seeing and enjoying the benefits of the milling plants.