South Police Chief warns UPND

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonnie Kapeso has warned UPND supporters in Choma planning to conduct a demonstration in solidarity of incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of stern action.

Mr. Kapeso says an undertaking will be tantamount to contempt of court given the fact that Mr. Hichilema’s case is before the courts of law.

He says in the interest of peace and unity, it is imperative that the organizers of the planned demonstration slated for Monday, 22nd May, 2017 call it off.

The Southern Province Police Chief says this is in order to avoid any confrontation.