DPP yet to give instructions on Mukata’s murder case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not yet issued instructions for the murder case Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata is facing to be taken to the High Court for trial.

When the matter came up today before Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga for explanation of the offence to Mr. Mukata and his co-accused and wife Charmine Musonda, State advocates informed the Court that the DPP had not yet issued instructions.

Magistrate Wishimanga has since set 2nd June, 2017 as the date for mention as the issuance of the certificate of committal from the DPP is being awaited.

Meanwhile Magistrate Wishimanga has granted an application for Ms. Musonda to remain in Hospital, where she has been admitted following her arrest, until May 22nd or May 23rd.

This follows an application made by Ms. Musonda’s defence lawyers in which they asked the Court to allow their client to remain in Hospital for further medical treatment.

The defence lawyers submitted that her medical doctor had written a letter advising that the accused continues with her treatment while in Hospital.

The State had no objection to the application after being served with a copy of the letter from the doctor.

And grant the application after the State made no objection, Magistrate Wishimanga ordered that Ms. Musonda be taken to prison on either 22nd or 23rd May after her medical treatment.