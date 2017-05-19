Christianity will remain a reality in Zambia – Sumaili

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has reassured the nation that Christianity in Zambia will remain a reality.

Reverend Sumaili says government wants to see Christianity continue being practiced as the largest religion in Zambia.

She notes that government wants Christian churches to promote morality, values and ethics as fundamental principles for actualizing and sustaining Christianity in the country.

Reverend Sumaili states that the role of her Ministry is to ensure that the biblical principles and values of the Christian faith are entrenched in the Zambian society.