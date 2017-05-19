BoZ cautions against falling prey to miracle money prophets

The Bank of Zambia has cautioned members of the general public against falling prey to some Prophets who claim to make miracle money.

Bank of Zambia Banking, Currency and Payments Systems Director, Lazarous Kamanga tells Q-News that no one can create money unless it has come from somewhere.

Mr. Kamanga has wondered why the Prophets who claim to make miracle money are always asking for tithe from their congregants if they are able to make money.

He says only the Bank of Zambia is mandated to print and distribute money as stipulated in the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Kamanga has since advised the public to be careful with such Pastors stating that many people would have been rich if pastors and prophets had powers to make money.