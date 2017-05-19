AG calls for accreditation of law schools

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka Solicitor has emphasized the need for schools of law to be accredited so as to maintain the quality of legal education and training in the country.

Speaking in Lusaka today during a consultative meeting for registered universities on accreditation of schools of law in a speech read on his behalf by Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa , Mr Kalaluka who is also Chairperson of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) Council said the quality of graduates enrolling at institute from newly established schools of law is questionable therefore the need for these schools to be accredited.

And Mr. Kalaluka has expressed concern over the continued poor pass rate at ZIALE.

He says ZIALE has since started reviewing the students’ rules and operationalizing the accreditation committee so as to help maintain quality in law schools and improve on the students’ pass rates.

Mr Kalaluka has since called on universities to support the work of the accreditation committee, stating And Professor Steven Simukanga who a member of the accreditation committee explained the importance of schools of law being accredited and the role of the accreditation committee in improving the quality of legal education in the country.