Snoop Dogg To Host Reboot Of ‘The Joker’s Wild’ Game Show

(AllHipHop News) Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus has become the latest veteran Hip Hop artist to lead a television program.

Snoop Dogg will join 50 Cent (50 Central on BET) and Ludacris (Fear Factor on MTV) as rappers-turned-hosts for upcoming TV series.

According to Deadline, the California representative will take the reins of a reboot of the game show The Joker’s Wild on TBS.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and The Joker’s Wild was my favorite show growing up,” stated Snoop. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

The new version of the show will be set in a casino featuring giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions, and problem-solving games.

The Joker’s Wild is being executive produced by Snoop and Michael Strahan.

ALLHIPHOP NEWS