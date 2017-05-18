Serengeti ready to battle Angola in U17

Tanzania’s second outing in the ongoing Afcon U17 IN Gabon will be against Angola Thursday in what is expected to be a cracker before winding up their group stage campaign against West African side, Niger on May 21.

In their first game, the Serengeti Boys produced an industrious and impressive performance as they played out an entertaining barren draw against defending champions Mali in their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Group B game at Stade de l’Amitie Sino in Libreville, Gabon.

The draw earned Serengeti Boys a crucial point, and above all an urge to win the two remaining Group B matches against Angola and Niger something that coach Shime and his boys believes they can achieve.

“We are very optimistic ahead of today’s game against Angola. We are buoyant and the mood is very ripe for a win. Our first game determined the course of our journey and since we played our hearts out nothing is now impossible,” Serengeti coach Bakari Shime told supersport.com.

“Angola are a very good tactical side but at this point we want nothing short of victory that will propel us to a different level so we will be playing the game like a final,” he added.

The Tanzanian youngsters made their debut at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and really gave a good account of themselves to hold the highly rated Malians in their first ever game at the biggest stage.

The biennial international youth football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for players aged 17 and below, will see the top four teams qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Tanzania U-17: Ramadhani Kabwili, Ally Ng’anzi, Nickson Kibabage, Dickson Job, Asad Juma, Mohamed Rashid, Kibwana Shomari, Shabani Ada, Ally Msengi, Yohana Mkomola, Kelvin Naftal.