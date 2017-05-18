‘More than 3,000 escaped’ Makala jail in DR Congo

More than 3,000 prisoners are believed to have escaped the main prison in Democratic Republic of Congo, security sources have told the BBC.

The authorities say only around 50 prisoners got away when armed men attacked the prison on Wednesday.

The security sources also said dozens of people were killed during the attack on Makala prison.

Ne Muanda Nsemi, leader of the political-religious sect Bundu Dia Kongo, is among those who escaped.

The authorities accuse supporters of Mr Nsemi’s supporters of being behind the attack.

Mr Nsemi is a self-styled prophet seeking to revive the ancient Kongo kingdom.

Bundu Dia Kongo is campaigning to restore a monarchy in parts of DR Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, Angola and Gabon.

Mr Nsemi was an MP when he was arrested in Kinshasa after police accused him of inciting violence.

Ne Muanda Nsemi: The man behind the unrest

Former chemistry professor at the University of Kinshasa

Comes from the minority Bakongo ethnic group

Claims to have received a revelation from the “Archangel of the Kongo” in 1969

Formed the Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) movement in 1986

Wants to re-establish the Kongo kingdom that once straddled four modern-day states.

Supporters and security forces involved in violent clashes

Elected to parliament in 2006 as an independent

Formed the Bundu dia Mayala political party in 2010 after BDK banned

Arrested in March after security forces besiege his home for two weeks

Escapes from jail on 17 May

BBC