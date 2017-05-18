CCPC seize assorted goods in Eastern province

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), in collaboration with three Local Authorities in Eastern Province, has seized assorted goods worth over K9, 000 during a joint inspection operation covering over 30 shops in Lundazi, Chadiza, Petauke districts.

The seized items included those that did not meet minimum required standard for them to be sold to consumers; expired products and those that did not have expiry dates while others had broken seals and insufficient labeling.

Amongst the products seized included vienna sausages, meat products, agro-chemicals and paints.

CCPC Executive Director, Chilufya Sampa has explained that the seizure of the goods was conducted during a sensitization and advocacy tour of the province aimed at sensitizing the consumers on their rights and obligations as well as educating the traders on the various provisions as outlined in the Competition and Consumer Act.

Mr. Sampa says the main objective of the exercise was to inspect trading premises in selected Districts in Eastern Province with the view of ascertaining the traders’ s compliance levels with the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) No. 24 of 2010 specifically with regards to product labelling, display of disclaimers, price display and product safety.

Mr Sampa states that it came to the Commission’s attention that there were some Lusaka based unscrupulous distributors who have a habit of transporting unsuitable products which have exceeded or are close to reaching their shelf life and supplying them to rural areas.

He has advised traders to abide by the law and desist from engaging in unfair trading practices or any conducts that erode consumer welfare regardless of the economy sector.