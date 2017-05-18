Kambwili appears before ACC for questioning

Former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili today appeared for questioning at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

ACC Corporate Affairs Manager Timothy Moono has confirmed that Dr. Kambwili presented himself at the Commission’s Headquarters in compliance with a summon issued to him.

Mr. Moono says the allegations against Mr Kambwili relate to Abuse of Authority of Office and acquisition of property which are not commensurate to his past and present emoluments.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Mr. Moono says Dr. Kambwili gave his side of the story on the allegations against him.

Asked whether or not Dr. Kambwili faces eminent arrest following his questioning, Mr. Moono explained that such an action can only be taken if the Commission has evidence based on the allegations.

Mr. Moono says what will follow after today’s questioning is the assessment of the information Dr. Kambwili has given in comparison to the information the ACC investigators gathered prior to his questioning.

He states that a report will thereafter be compiled on the investigation.