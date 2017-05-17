ZCF’s failure to pay farmers who supplied maize worries CSPR

Government has been called upon to intervene and ensure that farmers in Eastern Province who supplied their maize to the Zambia Cooperation Federation last year are paid their money.

CSPR Eastern Province Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma has told QTV News in an interview that it is unfair that the farmers in Chadiza, Chipata, Lundazi, Mambwe and other districts have to date not been paid.

Mr. Nkhoma says the maize that was bought from farmers on credit was the same maize supplied by ZCF to the Malawian government through Admark.

Mr Nkhoma has wondered how the affected farmers will survive in this era of high cost of living.