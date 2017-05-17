Be tough on pupils using social media, NUPPEZ urges parents

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has expressed concern that parents appear to be reluctant in discouraging their school going children from using social media.

NUPPEZ Public Relations Officer Ngoza Sakala says research has shown that social media is one major contributor to poor results by pupils.

Mrs. Sakala says this is the more reason why the parents should be strict with their children.

She says it is common that when pupils do not perform well, some parents blame teachers forgetting that they too have a role to play in the education of their children.